Laramie County, WY

Brian Kozak Says He’s Running For Laramie County Sheriff

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 5 days ago
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak took to social media on Saturday to confirm his widely-expected candidacy for Sheriff of Laramie County in 2022. Brian spent the last several months talking to county residents and sheriff employees. He will explain what folks want in their next sheriff and outline his action plan to address the issues at his campaign announcement party on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, at the Albany Restaurant @ 3:00 PM. Please register for the party at www.BrianKozak.com and enjoy free appetizers and drink.

Laramie, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

City of Laramie 9/11 Service

The Laramie Fire Department will be leading the 9/11 ceremony in the City of Laramie, marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic event which rocked the nation. The focus of our commemoration will be a flag ceremony presented by the Laramie Fire Department Honor Guard. The ceremony will observe a posting of a firefighter’s helmet and a police officer’s helmet, to acknowledging the deaths of individuals that perished that day as a result of the World Trade Center towers being struck and collapsing and the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.
Laramie County, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: LCSD1 to Require Masks Starting Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Sept. 9, Laramie County School District 1 students and staff will be required to mask up indoors. After more than three hours of discussion Wednesday night, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees voted to add an addendum to the district's Smart Start Plan requiring masks indoors when the county is at substantial or high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

2022 Marijuana Ballot Initiative Signatures Being Collected in Wyoming

Signatures for ballot initiatives in Wyoming for 2022 with hopes of legalizing medical marijuana while also decriminalizing cannabis possession are being collected throughout the state by activists this weekend. According to the publication 'Marijuana Moment', the Wyoming Secretary of State's office has formally provided activists with petition sheets earlier this...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Hageman Throws Hat In Ring For Wyoming Congressional Seat

Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman has officially jumped into the race for Wyoming's lone congressional seat. ''I’m running for Congress because I am a Deep-Rooted Wyomingite who is sick of being misrepresented in Washington. We need a Tough Conservative to stand up against Nancy Pelosi, not help her divide Republicans. Join me>>> https://bit.ly/3l1eyyY''
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Two Wyoming Motorcyclists Killed in Collision With Van

Two Wyoming residents were killed yesterday, Sept. 8, when a van collided with their motorcycle south of Rock Springs. The crash happened around 10:37 a.m. near milepost 516 on U.S. 191. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a van was northbound when he crossed the centerline and collided...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Man Missing Since Mid August

The Teton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since roughly August 19. According to the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Robert Stiles Lowery was last seen in the area of Teton Village. Lowery was wearing a black baseball cap with the...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Fire Reported In 3400 Block Of Ridge Road, Avoid Area For Now

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of Ridge Road north of Pershing right now. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Please avoid the area of Ridge Rd north of Pershing Blvd. Laramie County Fire District #1 and #2 are currently working a structure fire in the 3400 block of Ridge Rd.

