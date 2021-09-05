Brian Kozak Says He’s Running For Laramie County Sheriff

The Laramie Fire Department will be leading the 9/11 ceremony in the City of Laramie, marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic event which rocked the nation. The focus of our commemoration will be a flag ceremony presented by the Laramie Fire Department Honor Guard. The ceremony will observe a posting of a firefighter’s helmet and a police officer’s helmet, to acknowledging the deaths of individuals that perished that day as a result of the World Trade Center towers being struck and collapsing and the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.