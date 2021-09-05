Brian Kozak Says He’s Running For Laramie County Sheriff
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak took to social media on Saturday to confirm his widely-expected candidacy for Sheriff of Laramie County in 2022. Brian spent the last several months talking to county residents and sheriff employees. He will explain what folks want in their next sheriff and outline his action plan to address the issues at his campaign announcement party on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, at the Albany Restaurant @ 3:00 PM. Please register for the party at www.BrianKozak.com and enjoy free appetizers and drink.kgab.com
