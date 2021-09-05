2021 Solheim Cup day two: USA 7-9 Europe – as it happened

There we go, then. Mel Reid, huh? Another day, another wonderfully dramatic couple of sessions, studded from start to finish with some quite brilliant golf. Europe take a two-point lead going into the final day’s singles, but as anyone who followed the final day at Gleneagles two years ago will know, a plethora of outcomes are possible. Anything could happen, and it certainly will. Hope you’ll join us for that tomorrow afternoon. See you then, and thanks for reading this blog. Nighty night!