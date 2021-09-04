KALKASKA, GREAT LOCATION! 5&am...
KALKASKA, GREAT LOCATION! 5&10 acres available, borders state land, access to shore to shore horse trails, 20 min. to Traverse City! County road electric avail., cleared site, camp or build. Storage buildings permitted. 1 mile North of M-72& US-131 in Kalkaska. Just N. of Northland Shopping Center, off Beebe Rd. Starting at $59,900. Land contract financing with 10% down. Call 231-633-6449 More info? Go to greatlakesland.net, see Metzgar Rd.marketplace.record-eagle.com
