Mixing stock types helps balance your portfolio. Analysts recommend these growth and value stocks. For the first time in recent memory, value stocks are mostly keeping pace with growth stocks so far this year. Growth stocks have led the market charge for more than a decade, but value stock investors argue that elevated inflation levels and the potential for higher interest rates could soon shift the market's preference back in favor of value. The good news for investors is that a well-balanced portfolio should include both growth and value stocks, so there's no need to choose sides. These growth and value stocks should add balance to your investing strategy, according to Bank of America.