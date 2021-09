Last year, the Big Ten soccer season was postponed until the spring, so we’re really looking at a 2021 season 2.0 as soccer returns to the fall. The women’s team had a great year during the shortened spring schedule. Earning a berth in the NCAA tournament (the 14th appearance for 25-year head coach Lori Walker-Hock!), the Buckeyes beat Stony Brook 5-1 in the first round and then suffered a season-ending loss to Santa Clara 1-4 in the second round.