CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

The Historic Daffodale House In Florida Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

By Marisa Roman
Posted by 
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 5 days ago

What many people do not know is that Monticello, Florida is said to be one of the most haunted towns in the South. With a uniquely fascinating paranormal past, Monticello is home to quite a few different haunted hotels and inns where brave guests can spend the night. The ghostly past of this town stretches back to the early 19th century, and even Monticello itself doesn’t stray away from history. While you’ll have your choice of ghost tours and accommodations, we recommend a stay at one of the most haunted inns – The Daffodale House Bed & Breakfast.

Welcome to Monticello, the most haunted town in the South. Within these town lines, guests will find a bevy of haunted inns and hotels, but none more haunted than The Daffodale House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwKLh_0bnCXaZg00
TripAdvisor management

This unique bed and breakfast offers a charming exterior, a delightfully decorated interior, plus breakfast, lunch, and dinner during your stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xW0WD_0bnCXaZg00
Google The Daffodale House

The house itself doesn’t stray away from being dubbed haunted, and in fact, it leans into it with the sharing and retelling of stories throughout the past century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P86Ym_0bnCXaZg00
Facebook Haunted Daffodale Estate

There are ghost tours and other paranormal events that you can participate in during your stay that will allow you a deeper look back at the history of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llWk1_0bnCXaZg00
TripAdvisor management

Built back in 1897, the hauntings within the house were said to have been discovered by the current owners, The Ebberbachs. It began with strange music heard within the rooms, or aromas of pipe smoke when no one was smoking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9I6g_0bnCXaZg00
TripAdvisor management

Additionally, lights turn off and on by themselves. And then you have the woman in white who is said to roam the grounds at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgDfA_0bnCXaZg00
TripAdvisor mespos

There are different artifacts, statues, and pieces of history that each holds significance within the house. For instance, don’t be alarmed if you see a bronzed death mask lining the shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gT2K9_0bnCXaZg00
Google Andrea Parishani

The house has been searched extensively by ghost hunters who claim that the most paranormal activity inside comes from the attic. One of the teams even sensed the presence of an entire family, that is believed to be so attached to the home they decided to spend their afterlife in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPPjW_0bnCXaZg00
Facebook Haunted Daffodale Estate

While many guests at The Daffodale House don’t end up sensing any paranormal activity during their stay and instead spend more time focused on tea time…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGacV_0bnCXaZg00
Google Adriana Jaramillo

…those lucky, or unlucky few that stay are able to see just how haunted this historic bed and breakfast can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fuypx_0bnCXaZg00
TripAdvisor Tabitha_Chloe

To find out where The Daffodale House is in Florida, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrDD7_0bnCXaZg00
Google Maps

Have you ever been to Monticello, Florida before? How about staying at Daffodale House Bed & Breakfast? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this haunted inn, such as current availability and rates, then check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post The Historic Daffodale House In Florida Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 18

Only In Florida

Only In Florida

6K+
Followers
526
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Florida is for people who LOVE the Sunshine State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Hotels#Most Haunted#A Haunted House#Bed And Breakfast#Built
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Henry’s Depot Is A Food Hall In Florida With 8,000 Square Feet Of Restaurants And Shops

At first glance, you might not think that tucked away inside this seemingly historic railroad depot are a plethora of delicious restaurants in one massive food hall. Henry’s Depot in Florida is a relatively new food hall, rebuilt in a historic Sanford railroad depot from the 1800s. With a delicious hodgepodge of food vendors throughout, […] The post Henry’s Depot Is A Food Hall In Florida With 8,000 Square Feet Of Restaurants And Shops appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Experience The Gulf, Fresh Seafood, And Stunning Scenery On This Scenic Florida Island Drive

Anna Maria Island is a beautiful barrier island in the Gulf that stretches just over seven miles. It connects to Holmes Beach to the south, all the way down to Bradenton Beach, and then finally Coquina Beach before Longboat Pass bridge. All in all, it’ll take you around 22 minutes to drive from one end of Anna Maria Island to the other, and yet, when you add all of the stops along the way it makes for the perfect day trip adventure. Not only will you have Gulf views, delicious restaurants, and tons of natural beauty along the way, but you also won’t even need to waste a full tank of gas doing it all! For the exact route from Bean Point Beach to Coquina Beach, click here.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

You Can Enjoy Beautiful Ice Cream Creations From A Vintage Food Truck In Florida

Just when you think you’re familiar with all the ice cream options in your area, another hidden gem pops up onto the scene. Angie’s Epicurean Pop Up in Florida is a roving ice cream shop that features some of the most beautiful desserts you’ll see all week. Not only are the ice cream creations visually […] The post You Can Enjoy Beautiful Ice Cream Creations From A Vintage Food Truck In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Kayak The Thousand Islands Area In Florida Day Or Night With Cocoa Kayaking

Life can get so busy, we sometimes miss those quiet moments in nature. But what better way to reconnect with your own backyard and the beauty of Florida than by hitting the waterways in a kayak! Thanks to Cocoa Kayaking in Florida, visitors can enjoy touring the Thousand Islands area from the comfort of a […] The post Kayak The Thousand Islands Area In Florida Day Or Night With Cocoa Kayaking appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

The Incredible Salt Cave In Florida That Completely Relaxes You

You know how great you feel when you visit the beach? Swimming in the ocean and walking on the sand is great exercise, but even just breathing in the salty air makes you feel relaxed and refreshed. There’s a fun and interesting natural treatment that uses salt for all kinds of reasons, and this specially […] The post The Incredible Salt Cave In Florida That Completely Relaxes You appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

There’s A Little-Known, Fascinating Train Park In Florida And You’ll Want To Visit

There is a hidden gem in Largo, Florida that is the perfect day-trip adventure for the entire family. If you have train enthusiasts in your family, or you’re just looking for a fun way to enjoy the great outdoors, then check out Largo Central Railroad in Florida. This one-of-a-kind park offers rides on a miniature […] The post There’s A Little-Known, Fascinating Train Park In Florida And You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

There’s A Chocolate Museum In Florida And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

Welcome to one of the sweetest attractions in Florida – The World of Chocolate Museum and Cafe. This confectionery hotspot in Orlando offers a unique experience for sweets lovers, from tastings and tours to all-out chocolate magic. Perfect for both kids and adults, not only will you be able to learn exactly where chocolate comes […] The post There’s A Chocolate Museum In Florida And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

The Cookie Dough Shop Dough Nation In Florida Will Satisfy Any Sweets Craving And Beyond

Calling all cookie dough lovers! Gone are the days where you need to ravage a carton of ice cream to get to all the chewy, chocolatey, doughy pieces. At Dough Nation in Tampa, Florida, cookie dough is the main staple, and you won’t have to let your sweet tooth go unsatisfied ever again. Take a look inside this edible cookie dough shop and see what you’ve been missing.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Chow Down On Traditional Southern Fare At Aunt Catfish’s On The River In Florida

There is a fish camp hideaway that has been adored by local Port Orange residents for years. Aunt Catfish’s On The River is a family-owned and operated restaurant smack dab on the Halifax River. Come for the fried catfish or for the famous Boat Sinker Pie – either way, you’ll be leaving with a full […] The post Chow Down On Traditional Southern Fare At Aunt Catfish’s On The River In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Florida Is Like Stepping Back In Time

If you’re looking for an interesting pocket of history near central Florida then we have the perfect place for you. Nestled near the small town of Webster is an old-fashioned general store that is one of the oldest in the state. Richloam General Store in Florida is a time-honored store built back in the 1920s […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Florida Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Crabby Steve’s In Florida Is A Low-Key Al Fresco Hideaway With The Best Seafood

Let’s be honest – there’s no shortage of seafood hideaways in Florida no matter what coast you’re on. But, you always have that handful of well-reviewed restaurants that locals adore, and are also situated smack dab on the water. Crabby Steve’s in Florida is a humble eatery near Panama City Beach that deserves a visit. This Gulfside gem features an assortment of fresh seafood, all-American fare, and some of the best sunsets on the coast. Pull up a seat and enjoy a bounty of fresh fish and a cold beer when you visit this Panhandle hideaway.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Don’t Miss The Biggest Mardi Gras-Style Festival In Florida This Year, Fantasy Fest

While you could always travel a few states over in order to enjoy New Orleans’ Mardi Gras or country-hop for Carnival in Brazil, we have a festival in Key West that is comparable, if not better. Fantasy Fest in Key West is an adults-only, 10-day festival taking place on the very last week in October. […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Mardi Gras-Style Festival In Florida This Year, Fantasy Fest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Pickford’s Counter In Florida Is The Lunch Hotspot With A Treasured Past

There is a historic building in Tampa that was given a second chance to shine recently. Pickford’s Counter in Florida was once Pickford’s Sundries, and while much of the old-school Americana vibe has remained, it now has a more modern twist. Enjoy familiar flavors of the lunch counter you once fell in love with (milkshakes, anyone?) plus unique home goods that you won’t find elsewhere.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Enjoy 30-Acres Of High-Flying Summer Fun At Adventure Island In Florida

Adventure Island in Tampa, Florida is over 30 acres of water rides, attractions, games, food, and so much more. It’s easy to spend the whole day here and never run out of things to do. Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, get ready for a wet-and-wild way to celebrate summer in […] The post Enjoy 30-Acres Of High-Flying Summer Fun At Adventure Island In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Indulge In A Taste Of Italy At Brusco’s, South Florida’s Oldest Italian Restaurant

There’s something special about a restaurant that can withstand the test of time, especially in today’s climate. Brusco’s Italian Restaurant in Florida is not just renowned for authentic, soul-satisfying Italian food, but also for another reason altogether. Brusco’s is the oldest Italian restaurant in South Florida, opening doors officially in 1972. Featuring home-style Italian foods like Nonna used to make, come take a look at what makes this historic hotspot so special.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Only In Florida

Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At The Biggest Taco Festival In Tampa Bay, Florida

Taco lovers, unite! The biggest taco festival in Tampa Bay is back for 2021 and you do not want to miss out. Tampa Taco Fest will be taking place at Al Lopez Park on October 16, 2021. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests can pay an admission of $5 in advance, or $10 at the door. But likely once you see what’s in store at this taco festival, you’ll want to reserve your ticket in advance…
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

9 Reasons Why Navarre Beach In Florida Is The Ultimate Escape Getaway

It’s time to pack some bags and plan a trip to one of the most beautiful and most underrated beaches in the state. Navarre Beach, Florida is nestled along the Gulf Islands National Seashore near Pensacola. Offering up both solitude and serenity, you’ll find pristine beaches, crystal clear water, and unspoiled beauty. But, there are […] The post 9 Reasons Why Navarre Beach In Florida Is The Ultimate Escape Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers

We often share those hidden hiking spots in Florida so people can get out in nature and explore. But what about the mountain bikers? Not every hiking trail is going to allow bikers, so it’s important to shout out some trails for those adventure enthusiasts, too. Take the Carter Road Trails in Loyce E. Harpe […] The post This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Heading To Florida Very Soon

Get ready, Floridians: this fall there is a major event going down in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Sarasota and you do not want to miss it. The World’s Largest Bounce House in Florida is making an appearance in The Sunshine State and you will want to score some tickets to this pandemonium. Now on tour […] The post The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Heading To Florida Very Soon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

The Tiny Amish Town In Florida That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There is a small community in Florida that not many people know even exists. However, this popular town can easily become a top vacation destination unlike any other in the world. Not only does this small town feature incredible dining opportunities, but the slow pace and unique atmosphere make it a place where you can […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Florida That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy