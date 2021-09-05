The Historic Daffodale House In Florida Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

What many people do not know is that Monticello, Florida is said to be one of the most haunted towns in the South. With a uniquely fascinating paranormal past, Monticello is home to quite a few different haunted hotels and inns where brave guests can spend the night. The ghostly past of this town stretches back to the early 19th century, and even Monticello itself doesn’t stray away from history. While you’ll have your choice of ghost tours and accommodations, we recommend a stay at one of the most haunted inns – The Daffodale House Bed & Breakfast.

Welcome to Monticello, the most haunted town in the South. Within these town lines, guests will find a bevy of haunted inns and hotels, but none more haunted than The Daffodale House.

This unique bed and breakfast offers a charming exterior, a delightfully decorated interior, plus breakfast, lunch, and dinner during your stay.

The house itself doesn’t stray away from being dubbed haunted, and in fact, it leans into it with the sharing and retelling of stories throughout the past century.

There are ghost tours and other paranormal events that you can participate in during your stay that will allow you a deeper look back at the history of the house.

Built back in 1897, the hauntings within the house were said to have been discovered by the current owners, The Ebberbachs. It began with strange music heard within the rooms, or aromas of pipe smoke when no one was smoking.

Additionally, lights turn off and on by themselves. And then you have the woman in white who is said to roam the grounds at night.

There are different artifacts, statues, and pieces of history that each holds significance within the house. For instance, don’t be alarmed if you see a bronzed death mask lining the shelves.

The house has been searched extensively by ghost hunters who claim that the most paranormal activity inside comes from the attic. One of the teams even sensed the presence of an entire family, that is believed to be so attached to the home they decided to spend their afterlife in it.

While many guests at The Daffodale House don’t end up sensing any paranormal activity during their stay and instead spend more time focused on tea time…

…those lucky, or unlucky few that stay are able to see just how haunted this historic bed and breakfast can be.

