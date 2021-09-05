On Photography: Kwame Brathwaite, 1938-present
“Black is beautiful.” -popularized by Kwame Braithwaite. Kwame Brathwaite, dressed in a three-piece suit, came to MoMA PS1 in Queens, NY for his first photography assignment in over 20 years. He was to make portraits of the artist Joanne Petit-Frère (opening photo, top row, first image)who is known for her complex and sculpture-like hairpieces for Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe and Solange. The museum was mounting a show named “Hair Wars.”photofocus.com
