Michigan ranked close to the bottom of states in its vaccine rollout this summer, outpaced by 47 others, The Detroit News reports. Since July 1, only two states have reported smaller percentage-point increases in the portion of their residents with at least one dose of vaccine, according to data tracked by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One of the two states is Vermont, which has led the nation in vaccinations and already has three-fourths of its population vaccinated.