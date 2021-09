CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry air will be overhead today behind the cold front, which will lead to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! With the sunshine this afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will rise a bit through the weekend and the dry weather continues with plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the in the upper 80′s. We’ll rise to near 90 degrees by the start of next week with rain chances arriving by the middle and end of the week as a cold front approaches the area.