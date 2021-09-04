Remember When George Strait Released His Debut Album?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New England native, Timmy Brown, is excited to release the live version of his debut album Good Life. Recorded live in Nashville, Good Life (Live Version) gives an expanded view of this expressive collection of songs, over half co-written by Brown, for listeners to experience. All recordings of the energetic livestream can be found on the “Timmy Brown LIVE from Nashville” playlist on YouTube, as well. Brown’s strong, clean vocals bring the journey of love, loss, good times with friends and gratitude full circle and around again with his unique, warm tone. Sharing writing credits with some of the best; including Chris Young, Eric Paslay and Johnny Bulford, Brown remains true to his authentic voice, penning lyrics and melodies that attest to his artistic country style. Listen to Good Life (Live Album) here.
