Reba McEntire Shares First Glimpse of Upcoming Lifetime Christmas Movie [Watch]

Jason Aldean stepped outside of his comfort zone to shoot the video for "If I Didn't Love You," his new duet with Carrie Underwood. On Wednesday (September 8), Aldean and Underwood's new clip dropped and it sees the country titans capture the tension of the love song at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. During the Shaun Silva-directed visual, viewers see the pair sing passionately on stage together as the clip flashes in sync with the pace of the heartbreak anthem. "Carrie was made for this song, but also for this video," Aldean said of the four-minute clip in a press release. "I'm glad that she was down to get together to make it…It’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do, which is always cool."