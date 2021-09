BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two juveniles and three adults were arrested for looting in Livingston Parish. “I do not want to be responsible for your criminal element life when you go to a residence in Livingston Parish at night time,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “If I can’t get to you, you’re going to have to deal with them. And, you’d much rather deal with an LPSO deputy.”