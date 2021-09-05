CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

To Learn More Quickly, Brain Cells Break Their DNA

By Jordana Cepelewic
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaced with a threat, the brain has to act fast, its neurons making new connections to learn what might spell the difference between life and death. But in its response, the brain also raises the stakes: As an unsettling recent discovery shows, to express learning and memory genes more quickly, brain cells snap their DNA into pieces at many key points, and then rebuild their fractured genome later.

