Foundation Work Begins for 1841 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Foundation work has begun at 1841 Broadway, site of a 24-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Global Holdings Management Group, the 281-foot-tall building will yield 181,319 square feet and 173 units as well as 11,741 square feet of commercial space. Pavarini McGovern, LLC is the general contractor for the project, which will rise at the corner of Broadway and West 60th Street, just north of Columbus Circle and the southwestern corner of Central Park.newyorkyimby.com
