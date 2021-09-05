CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History - Sept. 5

Salina Post
 5 days ago
Today is Sunday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2021. There are 117 days left in the year. On Sept. 5, 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

