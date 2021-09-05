Today in History - Sept. 5

The following article contains allegations of domestic violence. Throughout the '90s, former figure skater Tonya Harding made constant headlines, both as being a record-breaker during the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships in 1991 and being involved in an attack on her teammate, Nancy Kerrigan, in the same competition in 1994. Although Harding herself didn't hire or orchestrate the attack, as her ex and bodyguard convinced Shane Stant to do it, per Biography, she forever became the name and face associated with it. It was also enough so, as she was eventually permanently banned from competing and coaching skating.