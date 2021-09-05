WRIGHT: 5 questions to ask yourself before committing your time

After 18 months of pandemic and other work-related stresses, many of us would benefit by stepping back from the coalface for a while, says Michael Pettavel. I write this having just had two full weeks off work. It has been my longest break for a while, and it has taken until now to stop thinking about work almost constantly. To address the times that it creeps back into my consciousness, I have been digging out an unused area of the garden in preparation for a pergola. Physical work helps ameliorate the stress of the last year and a spade and a pickaxe have been my cure of choice. Having written that, it sounds a bit extreme; I am adding an ornamental cobbled area so it’s not simply manic labour.