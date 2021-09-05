CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $468,000

greensboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home in the Northwest Guilford school district and only minutes from I-40 and PTI airport. Has the feel of country living but only minutes away from shopping, dining & entertainment. Home features large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances including gas range, double convection oven & more. Office on main level has access to full bathroom. Primary bedroom is on the 2nd level and master bath suite with dual bowl vanity, garden tub, separate shower, large walk- in closet. Second level also has second bathroom, three additional bedrooms along with open center area. Full basement that is unfinished but has rough in plumbing for future bathroom and kitchen. Exterior feature 2 car garage, deck for entertaining and relaxing, fire pit area. This home is in the Ridgecrest subdivision which has a community pool. This is a must see! Call today for a showing appointment.

