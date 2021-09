We've just caught Aston Martin testing a fire-breathing Vantage, and we've recently learned that a V8 shortage from its supplier Mercedes-AMG won't be affecting the company. All seems well in the world of combustion-powered Astons then, but what of its electric plans? Late last year, we reported on how Aston Martin appears to be lagging behind everyone in the race to electrification, but the British firm is still working on getting cleaner. In fact, its first electric sports car will arrive in just a few short years, but CEO Tobias Moers spoke with Motortrend and said that being a small automaker, it does not need to "make big broad pronouncements".