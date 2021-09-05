CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Genesis G90 Gets Price Hike Before Redesign Arrives

By Michael Butler
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Far from resting on its laurels, Genesis is making some major moves, including a recent teaser of eight new electric cars, and plans to go all-electric by 2030. In the meantime, the focus is on refining its current lineup, including the range-topping Genesis G90. The luxury branch of the Hyundai Motor Group is currently working on a new G90 that promises to bring the fight directly to the indomitable Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but this model isn't expected to arrive anytime soon. Before that happens, the 2022 Genesis G90 will come with a mild price hike according to the company's latest ordering guide.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Genesis#Electric Cars#The Hyundai Motor Group#Mercedes Benz S Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsMacomb Daily

Auto review: 2021 BMW 4-series gets bold redesign; remains a joy to drive

When discussing fast and beautiful luxury cars, BMW’s lineup is always in the middle of the conversation. While not everyone’s favorite, the long-respected luxury competitor continues to up its game both in terms of looks and design, as well as performance and get-up-and-go. The 4-series is one of the most...
WorldAutoblog

Genesis GV80 gets luxurious six-seater option in South Korea

Genesis pushed the GV80 even further upmarket in its home country. It released an updated version of the big SUV that gains an available six-seat layout designed primarily around the passengers riding in the second row. The six-seat interior joins the five- and seven-seater configurations on the GV80's list of...
Buying Carsmotor1.com

UK: Genesis prices up new G70 saloon and GV70 SUV

South Korean luxury brand Genesis has announced its new C-Class-rivalling G70 saloon will cost just under £34,000. At the same time, the Hyundai-owned manufacturer has also announced its new GV70 mid-size SUV will arrive on these shores with prices starting at £39,450. Hot on the heels of their big sisters...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Genesis Confirms 2022 G80 With Sport Pricing and New Features

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has confirmed pricing for its G80 luxury sedan. It looks amazing, with headlights hiding behind slits in the bumper, with a massive three-part grill occupying the front end. Big sweeping lines arch over wheels with seemingly perforated spokes, all the way to its liftback rear end. The 2022 model is going to be more expensive than the 2021 was, but maybe these features will make up for it.
Buying Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Genesis Reveals U.S. Pricing for 2022 G80

On Sept. 7, Genesis Motor America announced pricing for the 2022 Genesis G80 lineup including new 3.5T AWD Sport trims. Starting from $48,000, like all Genesis vehicles, G80 is sold with a comprehensive suite of ownership benefits including complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more, all for 3 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Customers will be able to reserve their 2022 G80 later this month.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz EQB Continues Carmaker's Electric Onslaught

Mercedes-Benz is planning to build only electric cars after 2025, hence at the Munich auto show this year the company is bringing a selection of sedans and SUVs, all under the EQ electric brand. The latest is the Mercedes EQB SUV, obviously based on the three-row GLB. It will launch in Europe and China by the end of the year, and hit US dealerships in 2022.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Genesis G80 brings Sport back, raises price to $63,450

The 2022 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan adds a Sport trim for its 3.5T engine, and the rest of the lineup sees a modest price hike of at least $300 over the 2021 model. The base 2.5T with rear-wheel drive costs $49,045, or all-wheel drive adds $3,150, the automaker announced Wednesday.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen ID.X Electric Hot Hatch Greenlit For Production

Like Mercedes-AMG with its new high-performance electric models, Volkswagen is also working hard to remind its fans that performance and driving fun need not only be associated with internal combustion engines. The ID.4 GTX has already been revealed and earlier this year, VW showed the ID.X concept, essentially an electric hot hatch from the company that popularized the entire hot hatch genre with the Golf GTI. At first, it didn't seem that VW would put the ID.X into production but it seems the German marque has had a change of heart and we couldn't be happier.
CarsMotorAuthority

Hyundai teases large electric crossover due in 2024

Hyundai has given another, more revealing look at a large electric crossover likely to be called the Ioniq 7, which is confirmed for launch in early 2024. A video released this week highlighting Hyundai's plan to become a fully electrified brand by 2040 briefly shows three vehicles (at 22 seconds in), one of which is the 2022 Ioniq 5 compact electric crossover.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model 3 Performance Boosted To 543 Horsepower

Manhart is best known for tuning cars made by the likes of BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen. To show what it can do, the German tuner recently gave the M5 CS a 777-hp upgrade. The tuner is not, however, renowned for modifying electric cars, so it comes as a surprise to find that Manhart's latest aftermarket project is based on the Tesla Model 3 Performance.
ShoppingWKBW-TV

Get ready for toy price hikes and shortages

We've seen all the price hikes in stores this year and by now, we are used to product shortages. But both problems are about to hit toys just as the shopping season starts. Why? Forbes magazine blames a pandemic-related shipping container crisis, with Chinese ports backed up, and shipping fees at all-time highs.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Expedition To Get Tech Updates Before Redesign In 2024

As Ford Authority has reported extensively over the last several months, the 2022 Ford Expedition is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh consisting of some exterior styling tweaks, the same 15.5-inch infotainment screen as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning, various other interior upgrades borrowed from the Ford F-150, and the addition of a more off-road-focused Timberline model similar to the Ford Explorer Timberline. Now, Automotive News is reporting that the 2022 Ford Expedition will also receive a host of tech upgrades as well.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Smart Unveils A Concept For Normal-Sized Humans

Mini enthusiasts the world over have often bemoaned the fact that modern offerings are far too big to be considered true Minis, but the unfortunate fact of the matter is that people don't want to buy small cars anymore. Thus, we have much bigger hatchbacks and four-doors than ever before, including things like the Mini Countryman.
Home & GardenPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Most Expensive Ford Maverick Accessory Costs Over $3,000

Now that the Ford Maverick has officially entered production, early adopters should receive delivery of Ford's new compact truck soon. Not everyone will receive their truck on time, though, as Ford has halted production scheduling for the hybrid Maverick until further notice. Pricing for the Ford Maverick starts at $19,995,...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Official: Koenigsegg Ends Electric Vehicle Joint Venture

Starting a car company from scratch is probably one of the most difficult tasks in the business world. Christian von Koenigsegg managed to succeed beyond probably even his wildest imagination. Founded in Sweden in 1994, Koenigsegg has become one of the world's most exclusive hypercar companies and a technological powerhouse. The all-new Koenigsegg Jesko and Jesko Absolut are prime examples. Like all automakers today, Koenigsegg is quickly delving into the world of battery-electric vehicles and related technologies.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Wants To Power Everything With Hydrogen

Hyundai held its Hydrogen Wave global online forum on Monday. It went deep into its support of hydrogen as a society-wide fuel and energy storage solution in its Hydrogen Vision 2040, and showed off a few concepts that could change the transportation industry in a big way. "Hyundai Motor Group...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Polestar Has Built An Electric Bike

Polestar is one of the more interesting players on the EV scene, responsible for the cool-looking Polestar 1 Coupe, and Polestar 2 SUV. Since becoming independent of Volvo back in 2017, this Swedish premium electric performance car brand has made some big moves, and plans to lure away Tesla customers with its innovative range of EVs. A month ago Polestar announced that it plans to double its global presence by the end of this year, but not before it starts building electric bikes.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Genesis G90 Looks Like A Boat On Four Wheels During Nurburgring Testing

Genesis has been filmed putting the next-generation G90 through its paces at the Nurburgring. A number of prototypes for the new car have been spied during testing in recent months and like the others, this example is bathed in heavy black and white camouflage that hides many of its key design details.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Ready To Spend Big On EVs

Toyota was one of the earliest carmakers to brings us gas-electric hybrids like the Prius. But since then it's been lagging behind the auto electrification industry that it created. Today at a media and investors meeting, it told us how it was going to change that. By 2030 the Japanese giant will spend more than $13.5 billion to develop batteries and battery supply systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy