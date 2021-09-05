Genesis G90 Gets Price Hike Before Redesign Arrives

Like Mercedes-AMG with its new high-performance electric models, Volkswagen is also working hard to remind its fans that performance and driving fun need not only be associated with internal combustion engines. The ID.4 GTX has already been revealed and earlier this year, VW showed the ID.X concept, essentially an electric hot hatch from the company that popularized the entire hot hatch genre with the Golf GTI. At first, it didn't seem that VW would put the ID.X into production but it seems the German marque has had a change of heart and we couldn't be happier.