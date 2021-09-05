Genesis G90 Gets Price Hike Before Redesign Arrives
Far from resting on its laurels, Genesis is making some major moves, including a recent teaser of eight new electric cars, and plans to go all-electric by 2030. In the meantime, the focus is on refining its current lineup, including the range-topping Genesis G90. The luxury branch of the Hyundai Motor Group is currently working on a new G90 that promises to bring the fight directly to the indomitable Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but this model isn't expected to arrive anytime soon. Before that happens, the 2022 Genesis G90 will come with a mild price hike according to the company's latest ordering guide.carbuzz.com
