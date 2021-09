The new Israeli government is made up of parties who agree on little other than their common desire to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from returning to power, and many have questioned whether it may quickly come undone. But Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the leaders of its two main factions, insist that they have ushered in a new era of good faith that will transcend the divided society they inherited, and allow them to make progress where they can.