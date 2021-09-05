4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,900

***CAUTION*** THE NEIGHBORS DOG HAS FOUND A WAY TO GET IN THE BACKYARD AND IT SEEMS AGGRESSIVE. FOR YOU AND YOUR CLIENTS SAFETY PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD. EVEN IF IT LOOKS LIKE NO DOG IS BACK THERE, IT WILL COME OVER IF IT HEARS YOU! Take a look at this adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bath house on one of Waco's prettiest streets! Same owner for the last 20+ years. Coming in at over 2000 square feet there is ample space for you and your family. Enjoy two separate living areas, one with a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen boasts a countertop range with a double oven and breakfast nook. The master bath comes equipped with a walk-in whirlpool tub! 3 other bedrooms with a hall bath and cute Jack & Jill bath between 2 of the rooms. New roof installed 3 years ago and chimney upgrades recently done. Enjoy built-in shelves for storage in the 2 car garage and a separate workshop with A/C! Let the pups run around in the dog run along the side of the house and behind the shop. Additional garden shed for extra storage.