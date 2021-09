Gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Friday as we continue to chop up trading accounts back and forth with no real directionality at all. This is a great way to lose money unless you are a short-term scalper, so be cautious at this point. The 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA both are offering resistance, and the fact that we cannot break above the $1800 level should be noted. With that in mind, I think we continue to go back and forth with no real direction.