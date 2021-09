Reflecting on what 9/11 means to me 20 years later, “death” most comes to mind. I’m not writing that to be dramatic. The people I remember most from that Tuesday, when the Toronto Star dispatched me from Baltimore to the Pentagon after American Airlines Flight 77 had barreled into it, are nearly all gone. And of course, 2,977 people were killed that day at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center in New York and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, plus an additional 2,475 service members died in a just-completed 20-year war in Afghanistan resulting directly from the terror attacks.