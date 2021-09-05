CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford's Sales Figures For August Are Dismal

By Sebastian Cenizo
Ford recently revealed the returning Ranger Splash and is preparing to make the next Mustang as epic to look at as a supercar. These fan favorites are sure to sell like hotcakes when they arrive, but in the meantime, the Dearborn-based automaker is struggling to sell anything from its current lineup. The problem, as you can probably guess, stems not from a lack of interest from buyers but from a lack of supply on Ford's part. One of its hottest sales successes, the Ford F-150, simply can't be produced because of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. If the automaker can't build cars, it can't sell them, and the company's August sales figures are a sobering reminder of how the smallest thing can have the biggest impact.

