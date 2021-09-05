Letters to the Editor
My office periodically contacts the superintendent’s office for each of the school districts to make sure we have the correct term expiration date of each member. Unfortunately, I had mistakenly listed the term expirations as Dec. 31 of instead of Jan. 1 on the Monroe County School District list, which led me to have the incorrect election date for Monroe County School District. With that being said, I must make it clear that there has been NO ELECTION LEFT OFF OF A BALLOT IN ANY RACE.www.djournal.com
