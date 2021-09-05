CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MS

Letters to the Editor

By Ray Van Dusen
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

My office periodically contacts the superintendent’s office for each of the school districts to make sure we have the correct term expiration date of each member. Unfortunately, I had mistakenly listed the term expirations as Dec. 31 of instead of Jan. 1 on the Monroe County School District list, which led me to have the incorrect election date for Monroe County School District. With that being said, I must make it clear that there has been NO ELECTION LEFT OFF OF A BALLOT IN ANY RACE.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Alabama State
Monroe County, MS
Government
County
Monroe County, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahesh Bhatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhia#Facc#Mph Mba#Uyi Oghosa Idemudia#Faafp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan's new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Thursday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including some U.S. citizens left behind after last month's chaotic Western airlift. The flight marked an important step in the Taliban's efforts to create a functioning...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.
Wyoming StatePosted by
NBC News

Cheney says 'bring it' after Trump endorses her primary opponent in Wyoming

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday told former President Donald Trump to "bring it" after he announced his support for her Republican primary challenger. Cheney has been the most prominent Republican to criticize Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. In response, Trump has vowed to work to get her voted out of office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy