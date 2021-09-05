CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

SCC Increasing Teacher Pipeline

pilot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina education leaders recently signed an agreement to address the critical teacher shortage in the state. President Thomas Stith, of the North Carolina Community College System, and President Peter Hans, of the University of North Carolina System, made a joint announcement of the new Comprehensive Articulation Agreement that will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the UNC System.

www.thepilot.com

