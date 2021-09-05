CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson: Mason City needs workers

By Robin Anderson
Globe Gazette
Cover picture for the articleHelp Wanted. From the corner convenience store to Fortune 500 employers, EVERYONE in our service area needs workers. Our need for skilled workers was validated by research conducted to formulate our strategic plan. An outside consultant (TIP Strategies) made demographic and economic assessments by compiling quantitative data and making comparisons to laborshed, state, and national data. Anecdotal findings were gathered from site visits, interviews, focus groups, and surveys.

