Oscar Rubio
Oscar Rubio passed away on September 3, 2021 at age 87. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Daniel Rubio, Blake Brown, Carlos Ogelsby, Brian Lattman, Jason Solis, and Mike Newman. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m.www.wilsonpost.com
Comments / 0