I Remember Dad: The Beloved Train Village

Author’s Note: In this true-life story, I changed the name of the owner of the old apple orchard in Towaco. Writing this series of remembrances of my late, beloved father has been such a golden opportunity for me to reflect upon the life of my dad. My grandparents were blessed to have the big open field, beside their home to grow corn, tomatoes, and other vegetables. Apple trees abounded on the property of the old Mabey Homestead along Mabey Lane. Then, the house that my dad grew up in, at the end of Mabey Lane was surrounded by woods on all three sides. My grandfather was an ace marksman and would hunt for food for his family.