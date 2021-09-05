92nd Annual North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Convention & Trade Show to be held in Fargo Sept. 23-25
For the last 92 years, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) has been uniting, protecting, promoting, educating and serving North Dakota’s beef industry. NDSA members will be celebrating the organization’s achievements, selecting new leaders and “Getting It Done in ‘21” during the NDSA Annual Convention & Trade Show Sept. 23-25 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo, N.D. The event will feature an educational series, informational speakers, policy-development sessions, business, networking and fun.www.times-online.com
Comments / 1