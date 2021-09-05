Solheim Cup teams paying tribute to Jane Park's ill daughter on birthday

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. Can you imagine what they’re thinking? For a 16- or 17-year-old girl, the fear of embarrassment - the idea of saying the wrong thing, being awkward, eating with the wrong fork, spilling a glass of water, stumbling over your words in the middle of a question, doing something silly – is a fate worse than death. Mortification is a horror that teenagers fight to avoid. So, when they come face-to-face with one of their idols, they freeze. Better to stand quietly and look stupid than open your mouth and remove all doubt, as the old saying goes. You see it all the time. A kid freezes when they see their favorite musician, artist or athlete. Suddenly the idea of saying hello or asking for a photo is absurd. No matter how chatty they were just seconds ago, teenagers become mute upon close contact with their heroes. So, can you imagine what the European Junior Solheim Cup members did the first time they had a Zoom call with their captain, Annika Sorenstam?