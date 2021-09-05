CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Solheim Cup teams paying tribute to Jane Park's ill daughter on birthday

By Mercer Baggs
Golf Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLDEO, Ohio – U.S. and European team members were sporting the words “Happy Birthday” on their hats on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup. The tribute was for LPGA player Jane Park’s and husband Pete Godfrey's daughter, Grace, who turned 1 on Sunday. Grace Godfrey was suddenly stricken ill on July 1 and rushed to the hospital with seizures and brain swelling.

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Flushing#Toldeo#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Breaking: Girls Aloud Star Sarah Harding Dies Aged 39

In sad news, Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died at 39 after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. The singer’s mother shared that her daughter had passed in an emotional post on social media:. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Tiger Woods’ Kids: Meet His 2, Look-Alike Children — Son Charlie, 12, & Daughter Sam, 14

Find out more about both of the legendary golfer’s kids from his marriage to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Few golfers have achieved the level of respect that Tiger Woods, 45, has. The four-time PGA Tour champion has been in the spotlight since he was just a little kid, and he went pro when he was just 20-years-old. Tiger got married in 2004 to model Elin Nordegren, 41, and the pair had two beautiful children together. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t meant to be, as the pair split up in 2010, following a highly publicized cheating scandal, where it was revealed that the golfer had had an affair with New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Despite the very public separation from Elin, Tiger seems like he has a great relationship with both of his kids. Find out more about his son and daughter here!
CelebritiesGolf Digest

Gary Player's wife dies after battle with cancer

Vivienne Player, wife of Gary Player, died on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. Childhood sweethearts, Gary first asked Vivienne to marry him at 15 years old. The couple eventually married on Jan. 19, 1957, and celebrated their 64th anniversary earlier this year. Together the couple has six children, 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
GolfLPGA

Annika Brings Down-Home Experiences To Junior Solheim Cup Team

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. Can you imagine what they’re thinking? For a 16- or 17-year-old girl, the fear of embarrassment - the idea of saying the wrong thing, being awkward, eating with the wrong fork, spilling a glass of water, stumbling over your words in the middle of a question, doing something silly – is a fate worse than death. Mortification is a horror that teenagers fight to avoid. So, when they come face-to-face with one of their idols, they freeze. Better to stand quietly and look stupid than open your mouth and remove all doubt, as the old saying goes. You see it all the time. A kid freezes when they see their favorite musician, artist or athlete. Suddenly the idea of saying hello or asking for a photo is absurd. No matter how chatty they were just seconds ago, teenagers become mute upon close contact with their heroes. So, can you imagine what the European Junior Solheim Cup members did the first time they had a Zoom call with their captain, Annika Sorenstam?
Toledo, OHGolfWRX

Take a look at Team USA’s 2021 Solheim Cup swag

The Solheim Cup begins this Saturday from Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, with the U.S. team in a patriotic mood as they look to reclaim the trophy after being defeated by the European side back in 2019. Ahead of the event, the women have been showing off their U.S themed...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.

Comments / 0

Community Policy