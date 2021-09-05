Cathleen Trigg-Jones of Catscape Productions: “The biggest piece of advice is don’t give up — and you don’t receive it from everyone”
The biggest piece of advice is don’t give up — and you don’t receive it from everyone. The other would be that faith and fear cannot exist in the same sentence. That was a really big thing for me and it came from an unlikely source: one of my employees. They said it to me one day and it has stuck with me ever since. You cannot say “I’m faithful, I believe in myself” and also be scared to death to do what you want to do.thriveglobal.com
