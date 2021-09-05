CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Cathleen Trigg-Jones of Catscape Productions: “The biggest piece of advice is don’t give up — and you don’t receive it from everyone”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest piece of advice is don’t give up — and you don’t receive it from everyone. The other would be that faith and fear cannot exist in the same sentence. That was a really big thing for me and it came from an unlikely source: one of my employees. They said it to me one day and it has stuck with me ever since. You cannot say “I’m faithful, I believe in myself” and also be scared to death to do what you want to do.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Iwoman Studios Tv#Cbs#Abc#Fox#Vh1#Espn#Cnn#Tnt#Msg#Cnbc#Mtv#Showtime#Iwoman Tv#Iwomantv#Comcast Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward on ’s Wednesday, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that up until then had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
TV & Videosthefocus.news

Is Jax leaving General Hospital for good this time?

Jasper “Jax” Jacks has appeared on and off General Hospital for many years but fans are growing concerned he may be leaving General Hospital for good this time. Jax, played by Ingo Rademacher, first appeared on the show in January 1996. He left the show in 2000 but made a comeback in 2001. He remained as part of General Hospital until 2011.
EducationPosted by
Primetimer

The View Hosts Team Up to School Conservative Mia Love: 'I'm Sick of This'

Guest co-host Mia Love just learned the hard way that being The View's token conservative is no cakewalk. On Thursday, Love did her best Meghan McCain impression when she argued that mask mandates for school-aged children violate a parent's "choice" in the matter. Love's remark earned a sharp rebuke from the co-hosts, who teamed up to school her on the difference between public and private health. Welcome to The View, Mia Love!
TV & VideosPopculture

Why 'Good Morning America' Is Losing One of Its Longtime Anchors

A member of the Good Morning America team will soon be leaving the program. In August, Dan Harris announced that he would be leaving the news program this fall. As for the reason behind his departure, he said that he wants to focus on his meditation company, Ten Percent Happier.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jay Cutler Reportedly Goes On Date With Notable Actress

Jay Cutler reportedly went on a date with a notable actress to make his ex-wife “jealous.”. According to a report from People, the former NFL quarterback went on a date with Hollywood actress Jana Kramer. Cutler’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, is reportedly dating country music singer Chase Rice. The former NFL...
CelebritiesNME

Phil Collins shares health update: “I can barely hold a stick”

Phil Collins has given a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform. The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck. Discussing Genesis’...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
MadameNoire

Joseline Hernandez [Unsuccessfully] Attempts To Fat-Shame Luenell

Former Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez came out her face when Instagram gossip platform @theneighborhoodtalk reposted comedienne Luenell’s Instagram post that warned against hard drug abuse in the wake of Michael K. Williams death by suspected drug overdose. Hernandez went off on a tangent, spewing demeaning vitriol toward...

Comments / 0

Community Policy