CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine Hannaford Is Tracking Shoppers’ Movements With Device On Carts

By Sarah
Posted by 
92 Moose
92 Moose
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Technology nowadays is pretty incredible, but also kinda creepy. While we expect to be asked permission for our information, there are many ways it's given without us knowing. Think of all the information stored in your phone that you also use online apps with. If you really sit and ponder about it, you might start Googling how to protect your privacy a little better... yet, that search is probably recorded somewhere and retrievable and used at someone at some point.

92moose.fm

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Wgme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Waterville, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Downeast Scenic Railroad Cancels 9/11 Touch-A-Train Event

As the coronavirus pandemic continues we will also continue seeing events and festivals cancel over concerns of public health and safety. This also goes for outdoor events, so if you're headed out to visit Downeast Scenic Railroad for their Touch a Train event, there have been some big changes. According...
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Superintendent to Get CDL to Alleviate Bus Driver Shortage

We've been talking about Maine's bus driver shortage for as long as we can remember. As of late, some Maine school districts have had to suspend some, or in some cases all, of their daily bussing service because they just don't have enough drivers to adequately get the job done. Well, one Maine superintendent is looking to help.
Posted by
92 Moose

Maine RSU 4 Forced to Suspend Bus Service Due to Driver Shortage

Maine's school bus driver shortage certainly isn't anything new. This is something that school districts all around the state have been dealing with for years, though now it really seems to be getting bad. The shortage has gotten so severe that one Maine school district has been forced to temporarily...
Lewiston, MEPosted by
92 Moose

After 16 Years This Lewiston Restaurant Gets a New Owner & Name

For almost two decades people from Central Maine and beyond have known the name 'Buddy T's'. Buddy T's restaurant opened 16 years ago by owner Buddy Taylor. The restaurant opened back in 2005 on Main Street in Auburn at the Marketplace Mall. While the restaurant will remain at its current location, other things are about to change.
Augusta, MEPosted by
92 Moose

What Would Like To See Go Into The Old Augusta Friendly’s?

It is kind of hard to believe that it has been several years since we woke up to the news that the Friendly's location in Augusta had closed its doors. If you remember, most (if not all) of the employees had no idea the location was going to close until they went to work on the morning of April 8th, 2019 and found a sign taped to the door.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Help This China Maine Man Get His Stolen Motorcycle Seat Back

I'm not sure how it happened, but I'm apparently a member in many community groups around central Maine, including the Friends of China Maine. Well, as I was scrolling through my regularly scheduled newsfeed this morning, I came across something peculiar. A motorcycle that was apparently missing its seat and saddlebags.
Posted by
92 Moose

Maine Moosehead Lake Mansion Comes With Grand Piano & Its Own Bar

When it comes to Maine real estate, there is no shortage of absolutely breathtaking homes. Though none ever seem to exemplify the epitome of Maine quite a like a log-built home on Maine's historic Moosehead Lake. Not only is this currently the most expensive home for sale in the Moosehead...
Posted by
92 Moose

WATCH: Playful Pack of Otters Show Up at Brew Pub in Belfast Maine

Ya gotta love Maine. Tons of brewpubs and wildlife and when they mix, it's even better!. According to a great and funny article in the Bangor Daily News, Ben Sprague explained how he saw the group of otters very unexpectedly! He told BDN, that seeing the otters is just another reason he loves Maine. He told reporter John Holyoke,
Augusta, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Take Note – IHOP Augusta Has New, Limited, Hours

There are many restaurants where you can get pancakes, waffles, and other breakfast foods. So, what separates IHOP apart from the rest? The three big ones are the unique (fancy?) pancakes they serve, the fact they serve break and lunch / dinner items at the same time, and the late hours.
Food & DrinksPosted by
92 Moose

10 Marvelous Corn Mazes In Central Maine & Beyond

For many families, fall is loaded with fun things to do and the opportunitytomakememories. From apple picking, to picking the perfect pumpkin, to trying tasty fall treats and, of course, wandering through cornfield mazes. Because we tend to visit the same orchards and cornfield mazes each year, this year I...
Windsor, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Can You Help Windsor Fair Officials Identify It?

If you had a chance to take a walk through the Windsor Fair Museum, you may have noticed a strange iron and wood object at the entrance. Apparently, fair officials are not really sure what the object is, so they are asking for the public's help in identifying it. During...
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

These Central Maine Businesses Closed During The Pandemic

Sadly, the economic downturn brought on by the global pandemic forced the closure of thousands of businesses across the country. In Maine alone, hundreds of small and medium businesses closed their doors. While the types of businesses that closed do vary greatly, it does appear that service and hospitality businesses...
Unity, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Common Ground Fair Cancels In-Person Fair Again This Year

In a fairly stunning move, Unity's Common Ground Fair has made the decision to cancel for the 2021 season. The decision to cancel the in-person portion of the 2021 event is being blamed on a 'recent COVID surge'. The announcement of the cancellation was made on Wednesday evening just a...
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Healthcare Worker Vaccination Deadline Extended

Several weeks ago, it was announced that the State of Maine would require all healthcare workers to get their COVID-19 vaccination by October 1st. It looks as though that deadline has been extended. According to the Portland Press Herald, during today's Maine Centers for Disease Control press conference, it was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy