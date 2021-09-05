Health and Wellness: Five reasons exercise is hurting your back

Have you ever gone for a massage, only to receive one that wasn’t what you wanted? Either it was too deep or not deep enough. For whatever reason, you and the massage therapist weren’t on the same wavelength. You weren’t connecting. Maybe you told them what you wanted and, instead, they gave you what they thought you needed. (Right out the gate, I want to clarify that this is not an article designed to disparage other massage therapists. Most of us got into this profession to help others and I believe that is what we do.)