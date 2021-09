The Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s next meeting will host Ned Ryun as the featured speaker. Ryun is founder and CEO of American Majority, which recruits and trains conservatives at the local level to run for office and to advocate for conservative principles. He will describe what his organization is doing, and what can be done to assure free and fair elections. He will also talk briefly about his new book, “Adversaries: A Story of Boston and Bunker Hill,” and the motivations of colonists to fight for liberty and self-government.