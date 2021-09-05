NFC dint work, so cordial RMC Events staffer quickly (as if she had been -
Through this drill plenty o' times already) advised to scroll to page 2 for the QR code. ... stepped to the side (just prior to metal detector) to open GooglePay, but that was on me. I did move GooglePay (earlier in the day) to be closer to my primary App screen ... they may even eventually make it to my HomePage - and, next time, I'll skip past page 1 (of the first ticket) in advance and right to the QR code screen - though if I recall correctly, that'll lead to the extra step of a screen-return prior to advancing to the next ticket ... and then advancing (while standing at the scanner) to ticket 2's QR code screen.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0