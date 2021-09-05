NFC dint work, so cordial RMC Events staffer quickly (as if she had been

Luckily got to the gate about an hour before kickoff and hardly anyone was there. Any problems getting in 30 minutes or so before kickoff?. Using digital tickets took about 4 times as long as a regular ticket would have for me. The instructions said not to even pull up the ticket until you were already through the metal detectors, so it took a few seconds to pull that up. Then waste a few seconds holding my phone up tp the pedestal as the instructions say, then pull up the QR code to scan it.