Take Time for OlymPITA’s Shawarma and Falafel

By Mary Ellen Psaltis
thurstontalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin their modestly-sized food truck, Amier and Christine Ayoub are cooking up scrumptious dishes so you can savor authentic flavors of Palestine right here in Olympia. Spices from the other side of the globe make their way into classic dishes at OlymPITA. Don’t hesitate to visit because you are unsure of the way to pronounce shawarma or are unable to recall the ingredients for falafel. Neither of those matters. What you want to do is get your hands around a sumptuous pita and get your fork tucked into a fresh nugget of falafel. That’s what is important.

