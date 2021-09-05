CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Paralympics have closed to end a saga that began eight years ago when the Japanese capital was named the host city by the International Olympic Committee. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago. These were unprecedented Olympics and Paralympics, postponed for a year and marked by footnotes, asterisks, and no fans, except for a few outlying venues away from Tokyo during the Olympics, and a few thousand school children who were allowed into Paralympic venues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#The Tokyo Paralympics#Japanese
