Public Safety

Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Alex Murdaugh shot in the head after wife, son's death

By Staff reports
WJCL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015 and Mallory Beach in 2019.

Public SafetyPosted by
FITSNews

Murdaugh Saga: ‘Run-Flat’ Tires Poked Initial Holes In Alex Murdaugh’s Shooting Story

The Mercedes-Benz GLS sport utility vehicle driven by prominent South Carolina attorney R. Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh on Saturday – the day he sustained a “superficial” gunshot wound to the head while purportedly changing a tire on the side of a rural Hampton county road – was equipped with run-flat tires, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to this news outlet.
PoliticsFITSNews

Murdaugh Murders: ‘Millions Missing’ From Alex Murdaugh’s Law Firm

Millions of dollars are reportedly missing from the powerful Lowcountry law firm that served as the legal home of prominent South Carolina attorney R. Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh prior to his abrupt resignation this weekend. The firm – Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED) – was home to Murdaugh, his...
Hampton County, SCWJCL

Alex Murdaugh 'conscious and speaking' after being shot in the head in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Update 7:00 p.m.:A family spokesperson has confirmed Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head Saturday in Hampton County. We're told Alex was changing a tire when a car passed him. The vehicle turned around and someone in the car shot him, according to the spokesperson. Alex was airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He is conscious and speaking.
Hampton County, SCwfxb.com

South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Resigns After Being Shot on Saturday

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney was shot on Saturday about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside of their home. According to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby, Murdaugh called 911 and reported he was shot early Saturday afternoon on a road in Hampton County, he was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia and treated for a ‘superficial gunshot would to the head.’ According to a statement, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident. Murdaugh is currently in rehab and has resigned from the families’ law firm. A family spokesperson said they expect him to recover and has asked for privacy. On June 7th, Murdaugh had called 911 and said he arrived home to find his wife Margaret and son Paul shot dead outside of their home with Colleton County Sheriff’s Deputies revealing both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. SLED took over the investigation but the case remains unsolved. A $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties responsible for their deaths was announced by Murdaugh.
Bridgeton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Mother Calls For Justice After Aaliyah Eubanks Found Tied, Shot To Death Inside Bridgeton Apartment

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey mother is calling for justice. Her daughter was brutally murdered in her own home this past March. Several months later, there are still no arrests. CBS3 Mysteries has covered some of the area’s most notorious unsolved cases. This week, we focus our attention on a brutal homicide that has until this moment received very little notice. Nearly a full calendar’s worth of seasons have passed since Aaliyah Eubanks was murdered in her Bridgeton apartment. On a summer afternoon, family and friends visited her grave, adding some scarecrows and fall flowers. The deadly shooting happened on March 16. Jennifer...
Public Safetyabccolumbia.com

A look at the Murdaugh Murders: Statement from Alex Murdaugh and background on investigation

ABC NEWS– Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina Attorney who was injured in a shooting over the weekend, released a statement. “The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”
Public SafetyNew York Post

Alex Murdaugh, scion of powerful legal dynasty, shot in head

Alex Murdaugh, the scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, whose wife and younger son were murdered in June, was shot on a rural road while on his way to Charleston Saturday, his lawyer and police said. Murdaugh, 53, was shot on Old Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County, a...
Hampton County, SCPosted by
Law & Crime

Alex Murdaugh, Member of Prominent South Carolina Legal Family Rocked by Murder, Has Been Shot in the Head

Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh, a member of a prominent South Carolina legal family which was rocked by double murders this summer, was shot in the head on Saturday. That’s according to reports from Charleston, S.C. NBC affiliate WCBD-TV which cite the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and subsequent statements from Murdaugh’s attorney and from his family to local news organizations.

