CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Suicide attack targets soldiers in Pakistani city of Quetta

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people have died and 15 were injured in an attack on paramilitary troops in the city of Quetta in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan. Quetta is the capital of Balochistan province near the Afghan border. The province has seen a decades-long insurgency by separatists who demand independence from Pakistan, citing what they say is the state’s monopoly and exploitation of the province’s mineral resources.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Attack#Pakistani#Suicide Bomber#Afghan#Cnn#The Frontier Corp#The Pakistani Taliban#Tehreek E Taliban#Ttp#Twitter Sunday#Fc Checkpost#The Martyrs#The Afghan Taliban#Muslim#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

American Drone Strike Hits Suicide Attackers Targeting Kabul Airport (Updated)

Security threats grow as the time left before the US military is scheduled to fully withdraw from Afghanistan is likely measured in hours, not days. Details are still emerging, but the U.S. military has reportedly conducted a drone strike in Kabul targeting either a suspected car bomb or a vehicle full of multiple individual suicide bombers. This follows earlier reports that another explosion has rocked an area of the city in the general vicinity of Hamid Karzai International Airport. All of this comes a day after an official U.S. government security alert warned of a "specific, credible threat" targeting the airport, while President Joe Biden had separately said that another attack there was "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."
Tennessee Statewbtw.com

Tennessee soldier killed in terrorist attack at Afghanistan airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A U.S. Army soldier from Knoxville was one of 13 American service members killed in an attack outside Kabul’s airport Thursday, according to his family. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was a graduate of Gibbs High School. Knauss’s grandfather Wayne Knauss said Friday that the...
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

Fallen soldier’s mother reacts to Afghanistan attacks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As news of the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, came Thursday, the heart of American soldier’s families who died in the war broke. The same holds for the family of an Arkansas soldier who died in Afghanistan as they’re on a mission to keep their loved one’s passion for children alive more than a decade after his death.
WorldBirmingham Star

Only one suicide bomber in Kabul attack

Washington [US] August 27 (ANI): A senior Pentagon official on Friday informed that there was only one suicide bomber near Kabul airport and the reports about the second explosion have not been confirmed. The initial reports about a second suicide explosion at the Baron hotel near Kabul airport have not...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

MN National Guard Soldiers Not Hurt in Afghanistan Attack

UNDATED -- None of Minnesota's National Guard Soldiers were hurt in the terrorist attack that happened at Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Minnesota Congressman Pete Staber says MN National Guard members were at the Kabul Airport during the terrorist attacks but were not among those who were killed or hurt. He...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Afghanistan airlift continues after deadly suicide attacks

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Evacuation flights at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport have resumed after two suicide bombing attacks that killed more than 100 people and wounded dozens. Thirteen US troops and at least 95 Afghans died in two separate blasts that targeted crowded entrance gates to the airport. Afghan officials warned that the death toll could rise. On Friday morning, the US said that 8,500 people have been evacuated in US military planes and 4,000 others in coalition flights in the past 24 hours, keeping pace with numbers seen the previous day before the attacks.
Militaryaltoday.com

Legislators react to Kabul attack, soldier deaths

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, Associated Press reported. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. President Joe Biden said in a speech at the White House,...
WorldMercury News

Suicide bombers target Kabul airport; 13 dead, Russia says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded, Russian officials said.
Middle EastDaily Gate City

Suicide attacks hit crowds outside Kabul airport

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (Aug. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
AfghanistanBowling Green Daily News

The Latest: Pakistan says world wants to engage Taliban

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community is not in a hurry to recognize the Taliban government, although it has a desire to engage with it. Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke at a joint news conference after holding talks with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares in the capital, Islamabad.
WorldSentinel

At least four killed in suicide bombing by Pakistani Taliban

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the newspaper ‘Dawn’. Prime Minister Imran Jan confirmed his involvement in a message posted on Twitter, in which he thanked the security forces for their efforts to counter terrorism.
Wellsville, NYTimes-Herald

Running to Stop Soldier Suicide

WELLSVILLE — Running is what Jim Helms likes to do and now he’s running for a mission bigger than himself: preventing suicide among military veterans. Whether he is running UR Jones Memorial Hospital as its new CEO or organizing RidgeWalk and Run, Helms can also often be seen running on the sidewalks and streets of the village. This month he is running to raise funds to Stop Soldier Suicide in the Run 100 Miles in September Challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy