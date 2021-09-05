Suicide attack targets soldiers in Pakistani city of Quetta

Security threats grow as the time left before the US military is scheduled to fully withdraw from Afghanistan is likely measured in hours, not days. Details are still emerging, but the U.S. military has reportedly conducted a drone strike in Kabul targeting either a suspected car bomb or a vehicle full of multiple individual suicide bombers. This follows earlier reports that another explosion has rocked an area of the city in the general vicinity of Hamid Karzai International Airport. All of this comes a day after an official U.S. government security alert warned of a "specific, credible threat" targeting the airport, while President Joe Biden had separately said that another attack there was "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."