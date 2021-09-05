We’ve said it once before; we’ll say it again. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of ViacomCBS‘ hit series “Yellowstone,” has become the Martin Scorsese of Paramount+. Meaning? Sheridan essentially has carte blanche to do what he wants there now that “Yellowstone” is a massive hit. Known for writing “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water,” before he made his directorial debut with “Wind River,” Sheridan makes muscular stories about hardened men in the heartland counties, towns, and states of the U.S. He’s already made some big deals with Paramount+ for a bevy of shows, including a “Yellowstone” prequel, but coming up next for the auteur is “Mayor Of Kingstown,” which reunites him with his “Wind River” star Jeremy Renner.