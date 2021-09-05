Mayor of Kingstown
Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler and Dianne Wiest star in the new series from Taylor Sheridan. And the hits just keep on coming from Taylor Sheridan. The co-creator and executive producer of Yellowstone will be represented on the Paramount+ streaming service starting Nov. 14 with the 10-episode first season of The Mayor of Kingstown, a contemporary drama starring Jeremy Renner (star of Sheridan’s Wind River), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Bloodline), and two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (Hannah and Her Sisters, Bullets Over Broadway).www.cowboysindians.com
