Dr. Bill Franz: Masks verses rights

By Reporter-Herald guest opinions
ReporterHerald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll too often opposing sides of an issue result in one side trying to shame the other side into changing their minds about the issue in question. Rarely does this work, but this is where I see most of our society now on the mask issue. Anti-maskers’ rationale seems to always go to their fallback position, that it violates their constitutional rights, primarily the First Amendment. The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, press, petition, assembly, and religion. But a mask mandate by local officials doesn’t keep you from expressing yourself regarding speech, press, petition, assembly, and religion. The First Amendment text says, “Congress shall make no law. …” And to date, there has not been any legislative actions by our federal government (Congress) to this effect. So, in reality, the First Amendment does not apply and is not a rational or legal argument.

