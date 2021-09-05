WATCH: Former MSU QB Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois to upset win over Georgia Tech

Jenn Finch/USA TODAY Sports

Rocky Lombardi led the Spartans to a pair of big upsets last season, and he did it again on Saturday — this time for his new squad.

The former Michigan State quarterback is now leading the Northern Illinois Huskies after transferring away from the Spartans in the offeseason. Saturday night was his first start for the MAC school and he was very impressive in leading the Huskies to a 22-21 victory over ACC foe Georgia Tech.

Lombardi completed 11-of-17 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in his Saturday Huskies’ debut. Those numbers aren’t spectacular but what is was the game-winning drive he led in the final two minutes of the game. That drive ended with one of his touchdown passes and a two-point conversion to complete the upset bid.

Check out the winning play from Lombardi on the two-point conversion that put the Huskies ahead in the final minute of the game:

Northern Illinois was roughly a three-touchdown underdog in this match-up.

It’s great to see Lombardi getting an opportunity to play and have success at another school this year. Hopefully, Lombardi can keep it up in the coming weeks when the Huskies head to the Big House to battle Michigan.

