Stock Market News: Indices Slip, Volatility Flat, Data Reflects Slowing Recovery
Market Indexes: All 4 indexes fell this week, with the Russell 2000 (NYSE:IWM) falling the most, down -2.54%. Volatility: The VIX was flat last week, ending Friday at $16.41. High Dividend Stocks: These high dividend stocks go ex-dividend this week: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Eagle Point Cred (NYSE:ECC), G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC), and OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI).www.investing.com
