Michigan State commit Katin Houser is continuing to impress at the prep level this fall.

Houser — who is a four-star quarterback prospect in the 2022 class — put together another solid performance this week to lead his squad to a win. Houser completed 6-of-8 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 47-7 win for St. John Bosco.

Houser also had a touchdown run in the big win, which you can see below:

