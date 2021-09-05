CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer heat and storms develop

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Halfway through our holiday weekend, our slightly stormy frontal boundary continues to linger. Rain chances are still out there but mainly inland and isolated for the late afternoon and southern coastal showers creep in by midafternoon. A ridge of high pressure will build throughout the weekend which will stabilize the mid-levels at the same time we are still expected to lessen the lower-level moisture from the Gulf.

