CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty years ago this week, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on the U.S. using airplanes as their weapons. Nearly 3,000 people were killed. Many of those who died left behind children who were so young they never got to know their parents. A new generation has grown up over the past two decades with few if any memories of those they lost; perhaps just a hazy glimpse that continues to fade over the years, or a faint echo of a voice.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#9 11 Memorial#Oceans#Vietnamese#Navy#American Airlines Flight#Pentagon#George Mason University#United Airlines#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Vietnam
Related
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Time may heal, but history never forgets: Share 9/11 memories

It doesn’t seem that long ago that terrorists flew jetliners into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Yet, in less than two weeks, two decades will separate us from the unthinkable events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 2,977 people. We were a little smug back then, believing...
MilitaryFrederick News-Post

Tunnel to Towers 9/11 "Never Forget" Mobile Exhibit

FDNY firefighter veterans of 9/11 will provide free guided tours through the exhibit, sharing their perspectives and experiences from September 11th and the days that followed. The 1,100 square foot exhibit features World Trade Center steel, aluminum façade from the buildings, radio transmissions from first responders, and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed. The exhibit also showcases photos of the 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Law EnforcementBakersfield Californian

COP TALES: I'll never forget that sound

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story. I’ll never forget that sound. A Personal Alert Safety System (P.A.S.S.) is an automatic distress signal that is used...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in New Jersey

There are more than 150 memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues. The “Empty Sky” memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City is the state’s official memorial, honoring...
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Star-Exponent readers share memories of 9/11

Editor’s note: Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn., after passengers heard of the earlier attacks and rebelled against the hijackers.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Memories of 9/11: Readers share their own stories of a day that America won’t forget

Several readers with Western Pennsylvania connections shared their stories of that fateful day that America won't forget — Sept. 11, 2001:. The morning of Sept. 11, I woke to an answering machine message from my friend Bryan who was supposed to take me to the airport. His message said something like, “I can’t believe what’s happening in New York. This is horrible. I guess I won’t be taking you to the airport.”
Militarybeaconjournal.com

'Don't forget why': Cadets born before and after 9/11 share why they serve

When the planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, he was in kindergarten at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fairview Park. After his mother picked up him and his brother, the day’s events went like this: Their father, a pilot for Continental Airlines at the time, frantically called his co-workers. Their mom cried in their parents’ bedroom. The rest of the family watched history unfold on the TV in their basement.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

America will never forget 9/11

The front pages of newspapers immediately following 9/11 were terse and straightforward: “Our nation saw evil,” said the Detroit Press. “Act of War,” noted the Boston Globe. “Infamy,” said The Washington Times. As the first few anniversaries of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks passed, news organizations appeared reluctant to air...
Politicsgasconadecountyrepublican.com

I remember that day

Many days have been important to history in my 60 plus years of life on this earth. I have no recollection of a large number of these. On Nov. 22, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald shot and killed John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. I was six days shy of my fourth birthday. I have no memory of that.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Never forget: Thousands remain sickened by 9/11 attacks, officials say

Advocates for first responders gathered at Ground Zero Wednesday to bring renewed attention to the thousands of people grappling with serious illnesses stemming from 9/11. Some 10,000 emergency personnel and civilians rely on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to treat serious health problems related to exposure to toxins and carcinogens from the terror attacks two decades ago, officials said.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Teaching 9/11: The Vow to Never Forget Finds Its Future

“It’s always OK to say, you know well, I don’t know the answer to something….”. Inside Ebenezer Bassett Hall there's a batch of Central Connecticut State University students embarking on a unique educational journey. Classroom 206 is where they meet every week to enhance their understanding of what led up...
Public Safetycapecoralbreeze.com

Memories of 9/11: First responders remember

As the floor shook beneath his feet while guiding civilians out of the lobby of One World Trade Center, New York City paramedic Ken Davis looked to a nearby NYFD Battalion Chief and said, “Did you feel that?”. After a sinking feeling in his gut and a few moments to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy