CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodlettsville, TN

Hazmat crews declare 'all clear' at Goodlettsville Tyson plant

By Emily West
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F28l9_0bnBfxho00

UPDATE AT 8:25 a.m.

Residents are now allowed to leave their houses and go outside.

There's been an all-clear declared for the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

Goodlettsville Fire Department and the Nashville Fire Department Hazmat Team are currently working a scene Sunday morning at the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville where an ammonia leak is present, authorities said.

Emergency responders are in the area around the plant, and they are evacuating the nearest campground and securing some areas.

Interstate 65 and Highway 41 are shut down near the scene.

All residents who live in the area of the plant should remain indoors and leave all windows and doors closed at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back at NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
Goodlettsville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#All Clear#Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Two found shot to death in parked van in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have launched an investigation after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a van in Nashville. Police said in a tweet that the victims were found just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highland Trace Drive, not far from Whites Creek Pike. MNPD tweeted photos of the scene, which showed numerous evidence markers on the ground.
Lebanon, TNPosted by
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Animal rescues, shelters full after natural disasters

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Animal shelters across the country are full after a series of natural disasters. "It just seems everywhere we turn, everywhere is full," said Michael Cunningham. Michael Cunningham said at Animal Rescue Corps they picked up 15 dogs and 4 cats from Baton Rouge, Louisiana before Hurricane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy