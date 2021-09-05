They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

MARYLAND – Although it’s a family tradition, being a firefighter wasn’t always Joseph DiMartino’s first choice in a career. But, DiMartino listened to his father when he asked the then-college student to take the civil service test. “He says ‘Just take the test. You can always turn it down. You don’t have to take the job,'” said DiMartino. “After college I was working in Baltimore and my number came up. They said if you want the job – this was Monday – be here Wednesday. So I just packed what I could in the car and drove up to New York, and got sworn in on Wednesday.”