CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Amid virus surge, rising vaccination rates offer hope

By KIM CHANDLER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s improving COVID-19 vaccination rates are offering a glimmer of hope to medical officials as the state continues to see a crush of virus patients in hospitals.

But there is also concern about what is coming as the state moves through Labor Day weekend gatherings, the start of football season and other potentially virus-spreading events.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state continues to be in a difficult place with near-record level hospitalizations and a record number of virus patients in intensive care. But he said they are encouraged by the recent uptick in vaccinations.

“We do have one bright spot in a way if we could call it that. We are seeing people finally show up to get vaccinated,” Harris said.

As of Thursday, Alabama ranked eighth from last among states in the percentage of the population that was partially vaccinated, but continue to occupy the bottom two spots — along with Mississippi — for the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated, according to numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We wish it hadn’t taken so long,” Harris said of people getting vaccinated. “but I do think when people have a personal experience, when they see people they know in the hospital, when they have family members who have gotten sick, perhaps that is what it has taken to motivate them.”

Harris said it is possible that the state is seeing a plateau in cases and hospitalizations, “but that plateau is not at a good place.”

Medical officials have blamed the state’s low vaccination rate — combined with the highly contagious delta variant — for the high numbers of virus patients in state hospitals. The state had 2,838 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals Thursday, of which 83% are unvaccinated, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

“The good news is that it doesn’t seem to be getting worse over the last couple of weeks. But the bad news is we are not really seeing it trend down,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president of clinical services for the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital.

As the delta variant spreads, Nafziger said they are seeing younger people in the hospital since vaccination rates are higher in people over 65. The average patient age is now about 55, about a decade younger than in January, she said.

“We are still seeing a number of patients who are younger and a lot of them were previously healthy.”

And there is concern about what might be ahead after Labor Day gatherings. Nafziger said the state saw cases spike after previous holidays.

Suzanne Judd, a professor and epidemiologist at the UAB School of Public Health, said she is concerned about potential transmission at fall football games. The “yelling and screaming” in crowded stadiums — plus the possibility that people might go to games even if they are feeling unwell — could create a perfect environment for virus transmission, she said.

“It definitely is something that worries me,” she said. She suggested people consider wearing masks in the stands while the state is going through the surge in cases.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Labor Day#Football Games#Ap#State Health#The University Of Alabama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Roseburg, ORijpr.org

Roseburg Clinic Spreads Misinformation About Coronavirus

Doctors with Evergreen Family Medicine in Roseburg use the clinic’s blog to share false or misleading information about herd immunity, vaccines, and face masks. They also say they’re prescribing ivermectin, a controversial drug that most public health agencies advise against taking to treat or prevent COVID-19. Even so, local hospitals...
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

New Study Finds Yet Another Health Benefit Of The COVID Vaccine

Getting the coronavirus vaccine provides one obvious and significant health benefit: It protects you from getting seriously sick or dying if you come into contact with the virus. That, in itself, is amazing. But new research published on Wednesday points to another striking benefit of rolling up your sleeves that...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

CDC Modifies Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ – Should We Be Skeptical?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site made some notable changes to the vaccine definition. To be more precise, the definition changed from “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection to a specific disease.”
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Three new COVID-19 deaths — all victims under 50

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/vacunas-covid-19. You can read our ongoing coverage of the pandemic here, and find the current county COVID-19 data here.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

State has tossed 127,333 doses of COVID vaccine

The state has discarded 127,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. The doses were tossed because they expired or there were mishaps when being administered, such as a broken needle or the vial was dropped, IDPH spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said.. In August alone,...
Columbia, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

National Guard aids South Carolina hospital amid virus surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The National Guard is sending help to a South Carolina hospital system as the current COVID-19 surge overwhelms emergency departments. About a dozen Guard members will work in two Tidelands Health emergency rooms, three temporary respiratory clinics set up to mitigate emergency volumes and one monoclonal antibody clinic, the coastal hospital system announced Friday.
IndustryWTVM

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines. According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase...
Los Angeles County, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Coronavirus infections among LA County healthcare workers declining

LOS ANGELES — Southland hospitals continued seeing drops in the number of COVID-positive patients on Tuesday, Sept. 7, while infections among health care workers in Los Angeles County have also been trending downward after two months of increases over the summer. According to state figures, there were 1,433 patients in...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Public Health Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths, 32 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported another two COVID-19 deaths today, as well as two new hospitalizations and 32 new cases. The deaths reported today — of a resident in their 50s and another in their 70s — bring the county to the grim milestone of 80 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic's start, with 30 since Aug. 1.
Gephardt Daily

U.S. hospitalizations rising among children, young people amid Delta surge

Aug. 29 (UPI) — Hospitals are once again inundated with COVID-19 patients, including growing numbers of children, as the more infectious Delta variant sweeps through the country. On Saturday, Florida had the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country at 75 patients per 100,000 residents according to federal health officials...
US News and World Report

Alaska Seeks Out-Of-State Medical Personnel Amid Virus Surge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska have requested help from more than 470 out-of-state medical personnel in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state has requested nurses, patient care technicians, respiratory therapists and other health care workers, Alaska's News Source reported. There is no guarantee the state will get the personnel it is requesting, a state health department spokesperson, Elizabeth Manning, said.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Surge Is "Still Rising" in These States, Virus Expert Says

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't been uncommon for certain areas of the U.S. to see localized outbreaks of the virus. This has been especially true since the Delta variant became the dominant strain and led to a summer-long surge of infections that disproportionately affected the Southern states and places with low vaccination rates. But as numbers in many of these areas begin to show signs they've peaked, Ashish Jha, MD, dean of Brown's School of Public Health, warned that the Delta surge is "still rising" in other states. Read on to see which places are still seeing their numbers head in the wrong direction.
San Francisco Chronicle

California vaccination rates rise amid fears of delta variant

Seeking to highlight some positive news two weeks before Californians vote on whether to recall him, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday celebrated a new milestone in the battle against COVID-19: At least 80% of eligible state residents have received at least one vaccine dose. “That is tremendous progress,” Newsom said...
Public Healthnewsitem.com

Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids

Kentucky and Texas joined a growing list of states that are seeing record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a surge that is overwhelming doctors and nurses and afflicting more children. Intensive care units around the nation are packed with patients extremely ill with the coronavirus — even in places...

Comments / 0

Community Policy